4-star defender commits to Clemson

4-star defender Makhi Williams-Lee commits to Clemson
Height: 6-2 Weight: 280 Hometown: Atlanta, GA (Lakeside HS) Class: 2025
#27 DT, #45 GA
#– Overall, #– DT, #98 GA
#86 DL, #92 GA
Clemson added back to its future D-line room on Wednesday.
2025 Atlanta defensive tackle Makhi Williams-Lee announced a commitment to Clemson.
Williams-Lee is a four-star-rated prospect on ESPN, as the No. 27 defensive tackle nationally.
Williams-Lee decommitted from NC State on the day he reported an offer from Clemson, on Sept. 24. He visited over the weekend for the Stanford game.
"I had a great time attending the game yesterday in Clemson. There was a lot of great energy and I had a lot of good conversations. Thank you!!" he said on social media.
Williams-Lee tallied 10 TFLs (40 total) and five sacks in his first five games this season. His offer list also includes Oklahoma and Texas Tech, in addition to NC State, for Power schools. He camped at Clemson this summer ahead of that NC State commitment.
Williams-Lee enters a D-line position for Clemson that has lost two commits this cycle, with twin Top 100 prospects Isaiah Campbell and Bryce Davis.
The pledge moves the 14-man class to No. 17 in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings.
