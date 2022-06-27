4-star DE has Clemson in top four

TigerNet Staff by

TJ Searcy Defensive Line TigerNet: (4.33) (4.33)

Height: 6-5 Weight: 250 Hometown: Thomaston, GA (Upson-Lee HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#235 Overall, #33 DE, #21 GA #235 Overall, #33 DE, #21 GA Rivals:

#233 Overall, #25 DE, #19 GA #233 Overall, #25 DE, #19 GA 24/7:

#188 Overall, #31 DL, #18 GA #188 Overall, #31 DL, #18 GA 6-5250Thomaston, GA (Upson-Lee HS)2023

Four-star Thomaston, Georgia defensive end TJ Searcy named Clemson in his top four schools over the weekend.

The top group is Clemson, Florida, South Carolina and Tennessee. He was on hand for Clemson's big official visit weekend to start the month and he made official visits to all four top schools in June.

Searcy is ranked as high as the No. 188 player overall and the No. 18 prospect in the state of Georgia (247Sports).

He picked up a Clemson offer on March 5.

Clemson also made a final four recently for Highland Home, Alabama's Keldric Faulk, a 4-star defensive end choosing among Clemson, Auburn, Florida and Florida State on July 5.