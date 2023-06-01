4-star Alabama defender picks up Clemson offer

|
4-star Alabama defender Eric Winters picks up Clemson offer
Height: 6-2 Weight: 200 Hometown: Enterprise, AL (Enterprise HS) Class: 2025
#86 Overall, #8 S, #11 AL
#242 Overall, #17 S, #13 AL
#44 Overall, #7 LB, #8 AL
Four-star 2025 Enterprise, Alabama defender
Eric Winters announced a Clemson offer on Thursday afternoon.
"#AGTG...Blessed to have EARNED an offer from Clemson University!!!" Winters said. He is rated as the No. 44 overall prospect and the No. 7 linebacker by 247Sports and the No. 86 player overall and the No. 8-best safety by ESPN. Winters reports close to 20 offers, also including Arkansas, Auburn, Miami, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Penn State and Southern Cal among more Power 5 programs. #AGTG ✞ Blessed to have EARNED an offer from Clemson University!!! #GoTigers🐅 @WesleyGoodwin @EHS__Football @coachblackmon @CoachFortney @ChadSimmons_ @JeremyO_Johnson @adamgorney @ALLGASTRNG pic.twitter.com/3jHfCLm1bQ
"#AGTG...Blessed to have EARNED an offer from Clemson University!!!" Winters said.
He is rated as the No. 44 overall prospect and the No. 7 linebacker by 247Sports and the No. 86 player overall and the No. 8-best safety by ESPN.
Winters reports close to 20 offers, also including Arkansas, Auburn, Miami, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Penn State and Southern Cal among more Power 5 programs.
#AGTG ✞ Blessed to have EARNED an offer from Clemson University!!! #GoTigers🐅 @WesleyGoodwin @EHS__Football @coachblackmon @CoachFortney @ChadSimmons_ @JeremyO_Johnson @adamgorney @ALLGASTRNG pic.twitter.com/3jHfCLm1bQ— Eric Winters ✞ (@eric_winters5) June 1, 2023
