4-star Alabama defender picks up Clemson offer

4-star Alabama defender Eric Winters picks up Clemson offer
by - 2023 Jun 1, Thu 16:45
Eric Winters - Athlete
TigerNet: (4.47)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 200   Hometown: Enterprise, AL (Enterprise HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN:
#86 Overall, #8 S, #11 AL
Rivals:
#242 Overall, #17 S, #13 AL
24/7:
#44 Overall, #7 LB, #8 AL

Four-star 2025 Enterprise, Alabama defender Eric Winters announced a Clemson offer on Thursday afternoon.

"#AGTG...Blessed to have EARNED an offer from Clemson University!!!" Winters said.

He is rated as the No. 44 overall prospect and the No. 7 linebacker by 247Sports and the No. 86 player overall and the No. 8-best safety by ESPN.

Winters reports close to 20 offers, also including Arkansas, Auburn, Miami, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Penn State and Southern Cal among more Power 5 programs.

