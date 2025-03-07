|
2026 Four-star OT Adam Guthrie commits to Clemson
|
Height: 6-7 Weight: 285 Hometown: Washington Court House, OH (Miami Trace HS) Class: 2026
#147 Overall, #19 OL, #5 OH
#23 OT, #9 OH
#24 OT, #13 OH
A major piece of the 2026 class is solidified.
Four-star OT Adam Guthrie of Washington Court House (OH) has announced that he is choosing the Tigers. "Thanks mom, dad, and my big brother for everything you have done for me to be in this position," Guthrie said on social media. "Thank you to the MT community and my coaches. Big thanks to @DJRSwework for not just helping with recruiting but also helping develop to be a great OL. "Tiger town man I am." Penn State was a massive contender, but Guthrie will now be a major addition for Matt Luke's future in the trenches. Guthrie will be on campus for the Elite Retreat, and a massive win for this class over the weekend. He is the seventh pledge for the Tigers' 2026 class, which boosted six places to 19th in the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings. BREAKING: Four ⭐️ OT Adam Guthrie has committed to Clemson. H🐅ME
