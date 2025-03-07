Adam Guthrie is a 4-star Ohio lineman committed to Clemson now.
Adam Guthrie is a 4-star Ohio lineman committed to Clemson now.

2026 Four-star OT Adam Guthrie commits to Clemson
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 3 hours ago
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2025 Top Targets
Adam Guthrie Photo
Adam Guthrie - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.72)

Height: 6-7   Weight: 285   Hometown: Washington Court House, OH (Miami Trace HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#147 Overall, #19 OL, #5 OH
Rivals:
#23 OT, #9 OH
24/7:
#24 OT, #13 OH

A major piece of the 2026 class is solidified.

Four-star OT Adam Guthrie of Washington Court House (OH) has announced that he is choosing the Tigers.

"Thanks mom, dad, and my big brother for everything you have done for me to be in this position," Guthrie said on social media. "Thank you to the MT community and my coaches. Big thanks to @DJRSwework for not just helping with recruiting but also helping develop to be a great OL.

"Tiger town man I am."

Penn State was a massive contender, but Guthrie will now be a major addition for Matt Luke's future in the trenches.

Guthrie will be on campus for the Elite Retreat, and a massive win for this class over the weekend.

He is the seventh pledge for the Tigers' 2026 class, which boosted six places to 19th in the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
What to look for as massive Clemson Elite Retreat gets underway
What to look for as massive Clemson Elite Retreat gets underway
Live from Doug Kingsmore: Clemson VS. Davidson
Live from Doug Kingsmore: Clemson VS. Davidson
Sunshine State DB announces Clemson offer on visit
Sunshine State DB announces Clemson offer on visit
2025 Recruit Quick Search - 105 Recruits (82 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 22 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts