Jamarion Wilcox is averaging over 200 rushing yards per game this season.
2023 Peach State running back announces Clemson offer
by - 2022 Sep 18, Sun 14:26
Jamarion Wilcox - Running Back
Height: 5-9   Weight: 195   Hometown: Douglasville, GA (South Paulding HS)   Class: 2023
#53 RB, #74 GA
#27 RB, #47 GA
#870 Overall, #58 RB, #89 GA

2023 Douglasville, Georgia running back Jamarion Wilcox announced a Clemson offer on Sunday.

He's put up video game numbers this season so far with 875 rushing yards on 88 carries with 11 touchdowns in four games.

Wilcox holds close to 30 reported offers already with more Power 5 offers including Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Mississippi State, NC State, Purdue and Wake Forest.

He rushed for 1,534 yards and totaled 25 touchdowns as a junior. He's approaching 3,000 rushing yards as a high school back through 23 games.

