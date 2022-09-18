2023 Peach State running back announces Clemson offer

2023 Douglasville, Georgia running back Jamarion Wilcox announced a Clemson offer on Sunday.

He's put up video game numbers this season so far with 875 rushing yards on 88 carries with 11 touchdowns in four games.

Wilcox holds close to 30 reported offers already with more Power 5 offers including Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Mississippi State, NC State, Purdue and Wake Forest.

He rushed for 1,534 yards and totaled 25 touchdowns as a junior. He's approaching 3,000 rushing yards as a high school back through 23 games.

Can’t say it enough….. Don’t worry about the ⭐️’s ask teams that face him. 2023 RB in Georgia, CAN GO….. 👀 https://t.co/DKLydSOrxJ — Rusty Mansell (@Mansell247) August 26, 2022

Appreciate You For Coming Out !! https://t.co/aZa41q7gI6 — //\\1//\\ (@JamarionWilcox1) August 27, 2022