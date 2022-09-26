Playing time breakdown: Injuries, close thriller tighten Clemson's rotation

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

A down-to-the-wire thriller meant a tighter rotation across the board -- injuries across the defense a major factor as well in the win at Wake Forest on Saturday.

The starting O-line played all 90 snaps, and for the first time this season, DJ Uiagalelei played all the QB snaps.

Freshman Antonio Williams continued his rise with his first start and tied for the most receiver snaps (63).

Bryan Bresee (50) and Tyler Davis (46) returned this week and led the way on the interior D-line in snaps.

Another freshman contributing early and often is Toriano Pride, who again was among the defensive back leaders with 51 plays as Sheridan Jones and Malcolm Greene were out as cornerback options. Fellow freshman corner Jeadyn Lukus was in for one play and Wake's Sam Hartman found him for one of his six touchdown passes.

Check out the breakdown below and see the notes if there's any player missing you're looking for:

Clemson snaps breakdown: Wake Forest

(Players' snaps assigned positionally by place on the depth chart; the initial participation report is provided by Clemson and represents all non-special teams snaps; season totals in parentheses; this breakdown notes all depth chart contributors and select scholarship players)

Offense

Quarterback: DJ Uiagalelei 90 (271).

Running Back: Will Shipley 68 (149), Phil Mafah 20 (76), Kobe Pace* 3 (65).

Wide Receiver: Joseph Ngata 63 (183), Antonio Williams 63 (149), Beaux Collins* 54 (183), Brannon Spector 25 (104), EJ Williams 26 (89), Adam Randall 19 (37).

Tight end: Davis Allen 71 (192), Jake Briningstool 32 (108), Luke Price 6 (22).

Offensive Line: Marcus Tate 90 (274), Blake Miller 90 (279), Will Putnam 90 (272), Jordan McFadden 90 (265), Walker Parks 90 (272).

Defense

Defensive End: KJ Henry 56 (169), Myles Murphy 49 (150), Justin Mascoll 29 (112), Kevin Swint 16 (96).

Defensive Tackle: Bryan Bresee 50 (123), Tyler Davis 46 (78), Ruke Orhorhoro 30 (136), Payton Page 19 (73), DeMonte Capehart 5 (37).

Linebacker: Barrett Carter 75 (230), Trenton Simpson 73 (207), Jeremiah Trotter Jr. 45 (159), Keith Maguire 30 (120), LaVonta Bentley 2 (73).

DB (CB/S/NB): Nate Wiggins 63 (145), Toriano Pride 51 (125), RJ Mickens 75 (199), Jalyn Phillips 52 (146), Fred Davis 33 (155), Tyler Venables 23 (136), Jeadyn Lukus 1 (41).

Special teams-only: LB Wade Woodaz (34), WR Drew Swinney (22), WR Will Taylor (22), TE Sage Ennis (28), DB Sherrod Covil (46), S Carson Donnelly (10).

Did not play: CB Sheridan Jones* (86), S Andrew Mukuba* (72), DB Malcolm Greene* (47), DT Tré Williams* (36), QB Cade Klubnik (30), OT Tristan Leigh (27), OL Trent Howard (26), DE Greg Williams (24), DE Cade Denhoff (17), OL Mitchell Mayes (36), OL Bryn Tucker (35), OL Dietrick Pennington (12), OL Collin Sadler (23), OL John Williams (4), DL Etinosa Reuben (21), RB Domonique Thomas (17), C Ryan Linthicum (14), QB Hunter Johnson (6), TE Josh Sapp (3), DT Caden Story (4), RB Keith Adams Jr (3), LB TJ Dudley (3), DB Kylon Griffin, DE Xavier Thomas^, QB Hunter Helms, QB Billy Wiles, DE Zaire Patterson.

*Noted as injured mid-game or pre-game.

^ Working back from injury but not on the week’s depth chart.

True freshmen participation (NCAA redshirt rule tied to playing in over four games): CB Jeadyn Lukus (4), WR Antonio Williams (4), OL Blake Miller (4), LB Wade Woodaz (4), CB Toriano Pride (4), DB Sherrod Covil (4), QB Cade Klubnik (3), WR Adam Randall (2), OL Collin Sadler (2), LB TJ Dudley (2), DT Caden Story (1), LB Kobe McCloud (1), DB Kylon Griffin (1), TE Josh Sapp (1), RB Keith Adams Jr. (1), WR Cole Turner (0), DE Jahiem Lawson (0).

Out for the year: DB Myles Oliver, WR Troy Stellato, LB Sergio Allen (5 snaps; left team), WR Dacari Collins (63 snaps; left team).