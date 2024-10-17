CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Dabo Swinney will coach against a former assistant turned head coach for the first time Saturday
Orange Crush Podcast: Virginia insider breaks down matchup, Tony Elliott's return to Clemson
by - Correspondent - 2024 Oct 17 15:31

Regarding this edition of Clemson and Virginia, there’s something a little different to the story.

Tony Elliott returns to the Upstate, attempting to upset his former mentor and claim top-ten victories in back-to-back seasons.

To help break down this matchup, John Freeman, the voice of the Virginia Cavaliers, joins the Orange Crush Podcast.

Alongside David Hood and Grayson Mann, they chat about Elliott’s improvement in year three with Virginia.

Freeman breaks down Elliott’s impact within the community and how the university has embraced the former Clemson coordinator.

What can the Cavaliers do to pull off the upset? What has Freeman seen from Clemson?

All of this is answered and much more in this edition of the Orange Crush Podcast!

