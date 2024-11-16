Orange Crush Podcast: The Aftermath - Cade Klubnik's heroics push Clemson past Pittsburgh

Cade Klubnik’s scramble touchdown not only helped the Tigers escape Pittsburgh but also gave them life.

In this aftermath edition of the Orange Crush Podcast, David Hood and Grayson Mann break down Clemson’s dramatic win over Pittsburgh.

What have Klubnik’s heroics done to the trajectory of this season?

How do we assess this game beyond the one memorable play?

Is there still a path to the playoff, and is this version of the Palmetto Bowl set to be the highest-stakes matchup in a decade?

All of these questions were answered, and much more on this Aftermath edition of the Orange Crush Podcast.

Many thanks to Herb Tyler and the folks at Chick-fil-A of Clemson/Seneca for the sponsorship. Before your gameday watch party, make sure you grab a biscuit or a nugget tray from Herb and Chick-fil-A. And thanks to Lisa Nason and her staff at Nason Accounting in Greenville for their support!