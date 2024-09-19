CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Cade Klubnik and co. look to avenge the 2023 loss to the Wolfpack
Cade Klubnik and co. look to avenge the 2023 loss to the Wolfpack

Orange Crush Podcast: Scott Keepfer previews Textile Bowl, talks Clemson's offensive momentum
by - Correspondent - 2024 Sep 19 12:51

Scott Keepfer, who covered Clemson with The Greenville News for decades and is an NC State alum, joins David Hood and Grayson Mann on the Orange Crush Podcast to discuss this chapter in the Textile Bowl.

Keepfer breaks down his NC State origins, keys to the game, and most memorable moments from the rivalry. He also discusses what each team needs to open conference play with a win and gives his take on the latest realignment news.

Many thanks to Herb Tyler and the folks at Chick-fil-A of Clemson/Seneca for the sponsorship. Before your gameday watch party, make sure you grab a biscuit or a nugget tray from Herb and Chick-fil-A. And thanks to Lisa Nason and her staff at Nason Accounting in Greenville for their support!

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
National experts predict Clemson's chances to blow out NC State
National experts predict Clemson's chances to blow out NC State
Cam Cannerella ranked highly in top college 2025 MLB draft prospects
Cam Cannerella ranked highly in top college 2025 MLB draft prospects
Orange Crush Podcast: Scott Keepfer previews Textile Bowl, talks Clemson's offensive momentum
Orange Crush Podcast: Scott Keepfer previews Textile Bowl, talks Clemson's offensive momentum
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts