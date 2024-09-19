Orange Crush Podcast: Scott Keepfer previews Textile Bowl, talks Clemson's offensive momentum

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

Scott Keepfer, who covered Clemson with The Greenville News for decades and is an NC State alum, joins David Hood and Grayson Mann on the Orange Crush Podcast to discuss this chapter in the Textile Bowl. Keepfer breaks down his NC State origins, keys to the game, and most memorable moments from the rivalry. He also discusses what each team needs to open conference play with a win and gives his take on the latest realignment news. Many thanks to Herb Tyler and the folks at Chick-fil-A of Clemson/Seneca for the sponsorship. Before your gameday watch party, make sure you grab a biscuit or a nugget tray from Herb and Chick-fil-A. And thanks to Lisa Nason and her staff at Nason Accounting in Greenville for their support!

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now