Orange Crush Podcast: Roy Philpott previews Stanford, Clemson's offensive punch
by - Correspondent - 2024 Sep 25 09:10

Roy Philpott, an ESPN play-by-by broadcaster for college football, basketball, and baseball, joined Orange Crush for this week's podcast.

The Greenville native has been a consistent voice for ESPN's collegiate athletics broadcasts for over a decade and has plenty of insight into the scope of the national media. Philpott's origins are as a radio host for Clemson's flagship radio station, 105.5 The Roar.

Philpott breaks down what he's seen from the Clemson offense lately and whether it can be sustainable as conference play rolls on. Having called two California games, he discusses the cross-country travel angle for brand-new ACC squads. He also previews Stanford's growth and the key matchups for Saturday night.

In addition, he talks about his call for an undefeated Navy, which brings the playoff picture into focus. It is certainly a conversation you don't want to miss.

Many thanks to Herb Tyler and the folks at Chick-fil-A of Clemson/Seneca for the sponsorship. Before your gameday watch party, make sure you grab a biscuit or a nugget tray from Herb and Chick-fil-A. And thanks to Lisa Nason and her staff at Nason Accounting in Greenville for their support!

