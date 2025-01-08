Orange Crush Podcast: Jeremiah Alexander transfer reaction, defensive coordinator search update

This time, it is former Alabama defender Jeremiah Alexander who has made his pledge to the Tigers.

The former Alabama five-star makes it the third Clemson acquisition in the portal.

David Hood and Grayson Mann react to this announcement in this edition of the Orange Crush Podcast.

They also provide an update on candidates for the vacancy at defensive coordinator and break down Clemson hoops’ loss to Louisville.

Many thanks to Herb Tyler and the folks at Chick-fil-A of Clemson/Seneca for the sponsorship. Before your gameday watch party, make sure you grab a biscuit or a nugget tray from Herb and Chick-fil-A. And thanks to Lisa Nason and her staff at Nason Accounting in Greenville for their support!