Clemson's offense totaled 412 yards against Texas, a season high on the Longhorns
Orange Crush Podcast: Instant reaction - Clemson's comeback effort falls short in Austin
by - Correspondent - 2024 Dec 21 20:34

Clemson’s comeback efforts fall short.

The 2024 season ends in Austin, with certainly plenty to unpack.

In this instant reaction podcast, Grayson Mann provides his quick thoughts on Texas’ win over the Tigers, and some central moments from the playoff matchup.

