Orange Crush Podcast: Closing thoughts on Clemson/Texas, moving to 2025

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

The 2024 season has come to an end. Clemson's season ends in Austin, after a furious comeback was denied at the goal line. So, where do we go from here? David Hood and Grayson Mann provide their final thoughts on the loss to Texas and the 2024 season. They also begin to look to 2025, what changes may be on the way, and what to get excited about moving forward.

Many thanks to Herb Tyler and the folks at Chick-fil-A of Clemson/Seneca for the sponsorship. Before your gameday watch party, make sure you grab a biscuit or a nugget tray from Herb and Chick-fil-A. And thanks to Lisa Nason and her staff at Nason Accounting in Greenville for their support!

