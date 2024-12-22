CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson's rush defense continued to be an issue in 2024, and will need reconstruction heading into the offseason
Orange Crush Podcast: Closing thoughts on Clemson/Texas, moving to 2025
by - Correspondent - 2024 Dec 22 08:58

The 2024 season has come to an end.

Clemson's season ends in Austin, after a furious comeback was denied at the goal line.

So, where do we go from here?

David Hood and Grayson Mann provide their final thoughts on the loss to Texas and the 2024 season. They also begin to look to 2025, what changes may be on the way, and what to get excited about moving forward.

