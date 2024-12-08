CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson is heading to Texas after a thrilling ACC Championship victory
Orange Crush Podcast: Clemson set to face Texas in the CFP
by - Correspondent - 2024 Dec 8 18:15

Clemson is headed to the College Football Playoff. The next two weeks will now center around the Tigers’ matchup with the Texas Longhorns, with plenty of storylines to go with it.

David Hood and Grayson Mann recap some of the top moments from Saturday night’s ACC Championship thriller, putting Clemson back into the postseason.

They also provide an initial look at Texas and the matchups that will be important for Clemson to pull off the upset.

All of this and much more on this postseason episode of the Orange Crush Podcast!

TV announcers for Clemson-Texas
Clemson's College Football Playoff matchup projections
WATCH: Dabo Swinney on CFB Playoff matchup with Texas
