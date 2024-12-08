Orange Crush Podcast: Clemson set to face Texas in the CFP

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

Clemson is headed to the College Football Playoff. The next two weeks will now center around the Tigers’ matchup with the Texas Longhorns, with plenty of storylines to go with it. David Hood and Grayson Mann recap some of the top moments from Saturday night’s ACC Championship thriller, putting Clemson back into the postseason. They also provide an initial look at Texas and the matchups that will be important for Clemson to pull off the upset. All of this and much more on this postseason episode of the Orange Crush Podcast! Many thanks to Herb Tyler and the folks at Chick-fil-A of Clemson/Seneca for the sponsorship. Before your gameday watch party, make sure you grab a biscuit or a nugget tray from Herb and Chick-fil-A. And thanks to Lisa Nason and her staff at Nason Accounting in Greenville for their support!

