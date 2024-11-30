BREAKING

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

The Tigers have new life despite a disappointing rivalry game.
The Tigers have new life despite a disappointing rivalry game.

Orange Crush Podcast: Clemson finds new life with ACCCG Berth after loss to Gamecocks
by - Correspondent - 2024 Nov 30 20:21

Clemson’s playoff life had its grave dug.

Enter Syracuse.

Miami falls in the regular season finale, and the Tigers are now headed to Charlotte.

In this aftermath podcast, David Hood and Grayson Mann break down Clemson’s loss to South Carolina, but also their new shot for the postseason.

What went wrong against the Gamecocks?

What can be done to prevent the same mistakes against SMU?

All of this and more on this episode of the Orange Crush Podcast.

Many thanks to Herb Tyler and the folks at Chick-fil-A of Clemson/Seneca for the sponsorship. Before your gameday watch party, make sure you grab a biscuit or a nugget tray from Herb and Chick-fil-A. And thanks to Lisa Nason and her staff at Nason Accounting in Greenville for their support!

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
Clemson-SMU ACC Championship Vegas odds
Clemson-SMU ACC Championship Vegas odds
Syracuse head coach to Dabo Swinney: "Congrats. I got you in, baby!"
Syracuse head coach to Dabo Swinney: "Congrats. I got you in, baby!"
WATCH: Gamecock fans celebrate rivalry win by hitting Tiger Paw
WATCH: Gamecock fans celebrate rivalry win by hitting Tiger Paw
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts