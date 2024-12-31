Orange Crush Podcast: Breaking down Cade Klubnik's return, intel on potential staff changes

Cade Klubnik recently announced his return for his senior season, continuing to display the Tigers' effectiveness of roster retention.

Where does this team stand entering 2025, and where could this roster still improve?

David Hood and Grayson Mann also break down the discussion on staff changes, as well as provide intel on where things are headed.

Many thanks to Herb Tyler and the folks at Chick-fil-A of Clemson/Seneca for the sponsorship. Before your gameday watch party, make sure you grab a biscuit or a nugget tray from Herb and Chick-fil-A. And thanks to Lisa Nason and her staff at Nason Accounting in Greenville for their support!