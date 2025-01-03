Orange Crush Podcast: Assessing Clemson’s defensive coordinator position + CFP Talk

Clemson’s upcoming hunt for a defensive coordinator has also featured plenty of speculation.

In the Wild West of the rumor mill, David Hood and Grayson Mann assess the status of Clemson’s search and what to expect based on past hires.

They also talk about their favorite moments for the College Football Playoff, break down Clemson hoops, and much more!

