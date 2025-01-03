CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Although not officially announced yet, Wes Goodwin is not expected to coach at Clemson next year.
Although not officially announced yet, Wes Goodwin is not expected to coach at Clemson next year.

Orange Crush Podcast: Assessing Clemson’s defensive coordinator position + CFP Talk
by - Correspondent - 2025 Jan 3 09:29

The search goes on.

Clemson’s upcoming hunt for a defensive coordinator has also featured plenty of speculation.

In the Wild West of the rumor mill, David Hood and Grayson Mann assess the status of Clemson’s search and what to expect based on past hires.

They also talk about their favorite moments for the College Football Playoff, break down Clemson hoops, and much more!

Many thanks to Herb Tyler and the folks at Chick-fil-A of Clemson/Seneca for the sponsorship. Before your gameday watch party, make sure you grab a biscuit or a nugget tray from Herb and Chick-fil-A. And thanks to Lisa Nason and her staff at Nason Accounting in Greenville for their support!

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
Clemson WR makes return official
Clemson WR makes return official
Orange Crush Podcast: Assessing Clemson’s defensive coordinator position + CFP Talk
Orange Crush Podcast: Assessing Clemson’s defensive coordinator position + CFP Talk
Tigers upset No. 20 Golden Bears
Tigers upset No. 20 Golden Bears
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts