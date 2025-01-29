Orange Crush Podcast: Assessing Clemson's 2025 Schedule

In this episode of the Orange Crush Podcast, David Hood and Grayson Mann give their initial impressions of the 2025 slate.

Where do they see the most challenges for Clemson, and where could there be another repeat of last year’s Lousiville game?

What should fans expect from matchups against LSU, South Carolina, and a clash with Bill Belichick and UNC?

Many thanks to Herb Tyler and the folks at Chick-fil-A of Clemson/Seneca for the sponsorship. Before your gameday watch party, make sure you grab a biscuit or a nugget tray from Herb and Chick-fil-A. And thanks to Lisa Nason and her staff at Nason Accounting in Greenville for their support!