CLEMSON FOOTBALL

In this episode of the Orange Crush Podcast, David Hood and Grayson Mann give their initial impressions of the 2025 slate.
In this episode of the Orange Crush Podcast, David Hood and Grayson Mann give their initial impressions of the 2025 slate.

Orange Crush Podcast: Assessing Clemson's 2025 Schedule
by - Correspondent - 2025 Jan 29 11:56

Clemson’s 2025 schedule has arrived.

In this episode of the Orange Crush Podcast, David Hood and Grayson Mann give their initial impressions of the 2025 slate.

Where do they see the most challenges for Clemson, and where could there be another repeat of last year’s Lousiville game?

What should fans expect from matchups against LSU, South Carolina, and a clash with Bill Belichick and UNC?

Many thanks to Herb Tyler and the folks at Chick-fil-A of Clemson/Seneca for the sponsorship. Before your gameday watch party, make sure you grab a biscuit or a nugget tray from Herb and Chick-fil-A. And thanks to Lisa Nason and her staff at Nason Accounting in Greenville for their support!

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
Where Clemson stands in the NET ranking, NCAA Tournament projections
Where Clemson stands in the NET ranking, NCAA Tournament projections
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts