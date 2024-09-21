Orange Crush Podcast: Aftermath edition - Clemson throttles NC State, reclaims Textile Bowl title

They discuss the star power Cade Klubnik is building, having accounted for 11 total TDs in 4.5 quarters of play.

The pair also weighs the second-half performance from the Tiger reserves and the potential positives that will come from it.

They also answer the following:

What can Tiger fans expect from this offense moving forward?

What should Dabo Swinney’s message be ahead of Stanford?

All of this and more can be found in this postgame breakdown.

Many thanks to Herb Tyler and the folks at Chick-fil-A of Clemson/Seneca for the sponsorship. Before your gameday watch party, make sure you grab a biscuit or a nugget tray from Herb and Chick-fil-A. And thanks to Lisa Nason and her staff at Nason Accounting in Greenville for their support!