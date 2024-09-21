BREAKING

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Cade Klubnik has accounted for 11 total touchdowns in his last two games
Cade Klubnik has accounted for 11 total touchdowns in his last two games

Orange Crush Podcast: Aftermath edition - Clemson throttles NC State, reclaims Textile Bowl title
by - Correspondent - 2024 Sep 21 18:56

In this aftermath edition of the Orange Crush Podcast, David Hood and Grayson Mann break down Clemson’s emphatic win over NC State.

They discuss the star power Cade Klubnik is building, having accounted for 11 total TDs in 4.5 quarters of play.

The pair also weighs the second-half performance from the Tiger reserves and the potential positives that will come from it.

They also answer the following:

What can Tiger fans expect from this offense moving forward?

What should Dabo Swinney’s message be ahead of Stanford?

All of this and more can be found in this postgame breakdown.

Many thanks to Herb Tyler and the folks at Chick-fil-A of Clemson/Seneca for the sponsorship. Before your gameday watch party, make sure you grab a biscuit or a nugget tray from Herb and Chick-fil-A. And thanks to Lisa Nason and her staff at Nason Accounting in Greenville for their support!

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
Highly-prized prospect announces Clemson decommitment
Highly-prized prospect announces Clemson decommitment
Postgame Notes on Clemson's blowout win over NC State
Postgame Notes on Clemson's blowout win over NC State
WATCH: Dave Doeren reacts to blowout loss to Clemson
WATCH: Dave Doeren reacts to blowout loss to Clemson
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts