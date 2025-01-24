CLEMSON FOOTBALL

TJ Moore and the Tigers are slated to repeat as ACC champ, per Athlon Sports.
National outlet releases early Clemson, ACC football predictions
Athlon Sports released its early ACC predictions for 2025, and there's a familiar name on top.

Clemson is picked to repeat as the conference's top team.

"The Tigers enter 2025 as the early favorite to win the ACC. Quarterback Cade Klubnik is back to direct a high-powered offense (34.7 points a game), with receivers Antonio Williams, Bryant Wesco, and T.J. Moore headlining the weapons on the outside. The defense should benefit from the arrival of coordinator Tom Allen after struggling at times (5.6 yards per snap allowed) in ‘24," Athlon's Steven Lassan said.

Athlon ranked Clemson No. 7 overall in its 'Way-Too-Early' Top 25.

"Quarterback Cade Klubnik’s return makes Clemson an easy favorite atop the ACC for 2025," Lassan said then.

Miami is seen as the top challenger.

"Cam Ward will be missed at quarterback, but coach Mario Cristobal landed arguably the best signal-caller in the portal in former Georgia standout Carson Beck. The ‘Canes need to retool a bit around Beck, and his recovery from an elbow injury suffered in the SEC Championship Game is a concern. Improving on defense is a must for Miami to play for the ACC title. New coordinator Corey Hetherman arrives in Coral Gables after building a standout defense at Minnesota (16.9 points a game allowed in ‘24)," Lassan said.

Clemson's ACC slate, which will have dates for fully revealed next week, check in on the conference predictions with No. 3 SMU, No. 4 Louisville, No. 5 Georgia Tech, No. 6 Duke, No. 8 Syracuse, No. 9 Florida State, No. 10 UNC and No. 12 Boston College.

