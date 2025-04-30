National analyst convinced Clemson is a title contender, Klubnik conversation boosting that

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

Much has been written -- and more is to come -- about the production Clemson football brings back in 2025 in hopes for another ACC crown and then a deeper College Football Playoff run. CBS college football analyst Brandon Marcello was asked in a mailbag this week who the best team returning a starting QB is, and he landed on the Tigers. "You gotta go with Clemson's Cade Klubnik. He improved last season, easing some of the skeptics, and led the Tigers to an ACC title and an impressive showing against Texas on the road in the College Football Playoff. Plus, Clemson returns the most experience and production in the country. It's easy to believe his connection with receivers (Antonio Williams, Bryant Wesco, T.J. Moore) and trust in the offensive line will improve (again) in his third season as the full-time starter," Marcello writes. With assessments such as this and a No. 3 overall ranking with On3, it might not quite meet the definition, but Marcello has Clemson as a dark horse to win the national title: Klubnik is a big reason why. I sat down with him at Clemson last week. Listening to him discuss what he did after losing to Texas in the CFP last season was an eye-opener. With a thousand-yard stare, he opened up about the pain he felt when he returned home to Austin, Texas as the city buzzed about the Longhorns chasing a national title in the CFP semifinals. "I was pissed. I'm an ultra competitor. I hate to lose more than anything," Klubnik told me. How did Klubnik bust out of that funk? "Just going back to work. Wanting it more on a random Tuesday in February than anybody else, when nobody's looking." Yeah, give me Clemson. Klubnik opens that bid for redemption hosting LSU on August 30 in Death Valley.

