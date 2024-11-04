CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Shelton Lewis left the Louisville game early due to injury and is termed as
Shelton Lewis left the Louisville game early due to injury and is termed as "week-to-week" moving forward.

Movement on Clemson defense depth chart after injuries
by - 2024 Nov 4 18:14

Two regulars in Clemson's defense did not make an appearance on this week's depth chart release.

Both defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart and defensive back Shelton Lewis left the Louisville game with injuries and didn't make this week's depth chart, and Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney said Sunday they were "week to week" moving forward for playing.

Instead of a co-starter role, Tré Williams is a sole starter now at defensive tackle beside Payton Page, while in the secondary, only Sherrod Covil Jr. is listed backing up Khalil Barnes at nickelback and Ashton Hampton moves to CB2 behind Avieon Terrell on the depth chart (he was already listed as backup to Jeadyn Lukus).

Tigers defensive lineman Peter Woods also left early Saturday but he remains in the starting D-end role and his status is "day-to-day," per Swinney.

Clemson and Virginia Tech kick off at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN Saturday in Lane Stadium.

Compare the rosters below:


Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
National pundit says 'permanent damage' done in loss: 'That's Clemson football now'
National pundit says 'permanent damage' done in loss: 'That's Clemson football now'
Clemson at Pitt gametime, TV network announced
Clemson at Pitt gametime, TV network announced
How did Cade Klubnik, more Tigers grade in loss to Louisville?
How did Cade Klubnik, more Tigers grade in loss to Louisville?
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts