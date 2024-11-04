Movement on Clemson defense depth chart after injuries

Both defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart and defensive back Shelton Lewis left the Louisville game with injuries and didn't make this week's depth chart, and Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney said Sunday they were "week to week" moving forward for playing.

Instead of a co-starter role, Tré Williams is a sole starter now at defensive tackle beside Payton Page, while in the secondary, only Sherrod Covil Jr. is listed backing up Khalil Barnes at nickelback and Ashton Hampton moves to CB2 behind Avieon Terrell on the depth chart (he was already listed as backup to Jeadyn Lukus).

Tigers defensive lineman Peter Woods also left early Saturday but he remains in the starting D-end role and his status is "day-to-day," per Swinney.

Clemson and Virginia Tech kick off at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN Saturday in Lane Stadium.

Compare the rosters below: