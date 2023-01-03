LOOK: Tiger Walk project begins in Lot 5

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Change is always happening in Tiger Town.

Phase II of the Memorial Stadium project has begun in Lot 5, which includes a major enhancement to the Tiger Walk experience in the Rogers Family Lot (Lot 5).

Here is the previous school release on the project:

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson Athletics will begin work on Phase II of the Memorial Stadium project in the days following the football game against South Carolina on Nov. 26. The second phase of the project includes a major enhancement to the Tiger Walk experience in the Rogers Family Lot (Lot 5), renovations to the first floor of the West Zone, including new gameday locker rooms and team areas, last updated in 2006.

The Tiger Walk project will include the closure of the lot from November through anticipated completion in August, and will be unavailable during the basketball, baseball and softball seasons. Information on commuter parking and graduation parking will be forthcoming from the university.

The entrance plaza to Tiger Walk has already been brought online, which has allowed for the team buses to pull off of Perimeter Rd. on gameday. A total of 115 new trees are planned to replace the 21 existing as part of this renovation with the appropriate standards to ensure long term growth and life expectancy.

Phase I, which included the new video board, light system, sound system, new restrooms and concessions and the Masters Club was completed prior to the 2022 season. The two-phase project was initially approved in 2019.