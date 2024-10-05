CLEMSON FOOTBALL

LOOK: Shirtless FSU book guy back in stands against Clemson

by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Oct 5 22:35

The viral sensation is back for the Seminoles.

Florida State fan Bruce Thyer was seen back in the stands reading a book late in the fourth quarter of Saturday's 29-13 loss to No. 15 Clemson.

He's still shirtless, too.

Thyer became famous on social media in 2018 after he was seen on a telecast reading a book called "Dark Places" in the stands while his team was playing.

Florida State has had an embarrassing season, now at 1-5, which would make any Seminole fan choose some leisure reading over watching them of late.

