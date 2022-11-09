LOOK: La Tech sends thank you letters to Clemson fans who donated

Tony Crumpton

La Tech made quite an impression on and off the field when they played Death Valley last month.

They battled hard but fell to the Tigers 48-20.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney made a point during his postgame interview to call their head coach Sonny Cumbie a 'class act' for wearing an 'E11a Strong' shirt during gameday.

In addition to that, the ENTIRE team wrote handwritten letters to the Bresee family.

"In this competitive world we're in, there are people out there like Sonny Cumbie and that LA Tech crowd. Class group," Swinney said.

Fast forward to the last few days as the La Tech administration has been sending out thank you letters to Clemson fans, many on TigerNet that had donated to their athletic fund.

"Following Coach Swinney's postgame comments, we have received over 550 gifts from Clemson fans of $11 or more. Thank you for being a part of this," Dr. Eric A. Wood said. "As a Clemson graduate (Master's degree, 2000), this gesture carries extra meaning to me. In return, many Louisiana Tech fans, myself, have contributed to Ella's CureMe Fund on curemedullo.org. Since the game last month, Ella's CureME Fund has generated over $12,000, eclipsing the $50,000 goal that was originally set."

The La Tech community is still thinking about the Bresee family.

"The interaction between our fanbases exemplifies everything that is good about college athletics. Our hearts continue to go out to the Bresee family, and we are thankful that a small gesture could be a bright spot during a difficult time.

Great job by La Tech on their tremendous sportsmanship regarding the Bresee family and showing everyone what a classy and generous fanbase they have.