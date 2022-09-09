LOOK: Clemson has the 8th-largest video board in NCAA

Clemson, SC, September 8, 2022 – Owner's Representative and AV Consultant Anthony James Partners (AJP) is proud to announce the completion of nearly $20 million in cutting-edge technology improvements to Clemson University's iconic Memorial Stadium. AJP was honored to work alongside the team at Clemson, LS3P and Brasfield & Gorrie to help deliver Phase I of a $65-million renovation that focused on audio and video technology upgrades, along with the creation of the Masters Club, all in time for the Tigers’ September 10th home opener.

One of the most notable upgrades is the massive new LED scoreboard in Death Valley’s East end zone. With almost 7,112 square feet of 10mm, HDR-capable LED, the beautiful new video board is nearly five times the size of the former board and boasts approximately 6.7 million pixels to produce the highest resolution of any screen in collegiate sports today. Clad with perforated metal, the scoreboard is internally illuminated with LED lighting that gives the structure an amazing visual aesthetic at both daytime and nighttime. To turn up the fan experience even more, supporters will be introduced to a highly advanced, new point-source audio system designed for serious acoustical impact in every seat. The new scoreboard will house some of the most powerful speaker technology available in the industry, specifically the Adamson loudspeaker system, a staple for North America's largest touring acts.

To round out the facility upgrades, two new auxiliary displays in the West end zone and hundreds of feet of LED ribbon boards have been installed in the north, south, and west. To highlight Clemson's proud history and tradition, stadium signage has been updated and replaced, including the Ring of Honor, and with the help of a custom-designed lift system, Clemson's iconic tiger (with fiery red eyes and a moving tail) can rise from the top of the scoreboard, to ensure to ensure gameday traditions are never forgotten. The project also includes backlit seals of each of the branches of the military. The video board’s height and re-shaped entry will allow for 365-day connections with campus and the adjacent Scroll of Honor Memorial.

“Memorial Stadium is an iconic venue with a deep history dating back to 1942, and we have loyal fans that take our traditions very seriously. It was imperative that any renovations being made to the stadium are state-of-the-art, yet don’t stray too far from our roots,” said Eric Sabin, Associate Athletic Director – Capital Projects, Clemson University. “Anthony James Partners worked closely with us to come up with a solution that met our needs, taking that sensitivity about tradition into consideration, while also delivering a first-class AV technology design that is sure to appease our fans. From the larger-than-life scoreboard that features our famous tiger to a booming sound system, Anthony James Partners delivered in every way.”

“We’ve been a proud member the Clemson family for many years and have enjoyed being a part of so many great projects together. We've devoted a tremendous amount of time and attention to ensure that Clemson fans will get to experience next-generation technology for Memorial Stadium without losing the history or tradition associated with the facility and the University itself,” said Michael Rowe, CEO and one of the founding Principals of Anthony James Partners. "The detail that went into every new element of scoreboard was exceptional and, like all projects in the post-COVID world, there were many challenges along the way. We were grateful to meet each challenge alongside great partners like LS3P and Brasfield & Gorrie, and we can’t wait for Clemson fans to see and hear the next generation of technology at the home opener.”