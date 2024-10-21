Lebron James calls out Browns fans for cheering Deshaun Watson's injury

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

It was not a good look for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. They lost 21-16 to the Cincinnati Bengals, putting their record at a dismal 1-6 for the season. To make matters worse, their starting quarterback Deshaun Watson had to be carted off the field with a right Achilles injury on a designed run play. To make matters even sadder, the passionate Browns fans were heard booing Watson and cheering his injury as he was put in the medical cart. NBA icon Lebron James called out the Browns fans as being lame for cheering an injury. "Cleveland Fans! Yall know how much we’ve been thru throughout the years both good, bad and indifferent," James posted on X to his 51 million fans. "With that being said booing anyone that’s down with an injury let alone your own player is LAME AF!!" Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced Monday that Watson will miss the remainder of the 2024 season, but a full recovery is expected. "We feel bad for Deshaun," Stefanski said. "In this case, feel bad to lose him for the season. And we also know as a football team, this is where you have to step up. Guys have to step up, and that's just how it goes." Cleveland Fans! Yall know how much we’ve been thru throughout the years both good, bad and indifferent. With that being said booing anyone that’s down with an injury let alone your own player is LAME AF!! To the ones who didn’t 🫡 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 21, 2024

