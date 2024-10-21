Jameis Winston blasts Browns fans cheering Watson's injury

Several of Deshaun Watson's teammates have rallied around him after his torn Achilles injury that ended his season prematurely during Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Some of the passionate Browns fans cheered when Watson was injured and had to be placed on the injury cart. Veteran quarterback Jameis Winston, who has known Watson since their ACC days, can't believe how Browns fans reacted to one of their own injured players. "The way I was raised, I was taught to love no matter the circumstances," Winston said in his post-game interview. "Especially for people who do right by you. I am grateful that I had a chance to serve Deshaun but I am very upset to the reaction to a man that has had the world against him for the past four years. And he put his body and life on the line for this city every single day regardless of your perception. Regardless of what you thought should have happened with him, he committed every single day that I've been here to be the best that he can be for this team." Winston is all about spreading positivity and not being mean-spirited. "The way I was raised, I would never pull a man when he's down. But I will be the person to lift him up." "All of us have unique experiences," Winston said. "All of us have circumstances, conditions, and facts that we face every single day. I pride myself in being a man of increase and a man that wants the best out of everybody. I tell myself what I want for myself, I want for everyone. "I do not want the treatment that Deshaun Watson has received from these passionate fans. I know you love this game. When I got here, I know this was some amazing fans but Deshaun was treated badly and he has to overcome another obstacle. I'm going to support him. I'm going to lift him up and I'll going to be there for him because I see the way that he fights. I see the way that he works and I know who he is as a person and as a NFL quarterback." Jameis Winston on Deshaun Watson.

