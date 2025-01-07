Herbstreit on SEC narrative, rips ratings of "small little Clemsons"

ESPN personality and announcer Kirk Herbstreit joined Andy Staples and Ari Wasserman on their On3 podcast on Tuesday. Herbstreit dismissed the narrative that he was pulling for Alabama to make the college football playoff. “Alabama had no shot," Herbstreit said. "I don’t know how people thought I thought Alabama (was in), I was very clear leading up to it, how can you put Alabama in when they went and lost... got embarrassed by a 6-6 Oklahoma team.” Herbstreit also addressed speculation about ESPN favoring SEC teams, highlighting the excitement of the current playoff lineup. “Let me straighten the record on one last thing,” Kirk Herbstreit said. “You know, ESPN loves the SEC so much that we could not have paid for a better Final 4 with Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, and Texas. The only one missing is Michigan, if you could somehow wedge Michigan in. “So like, this idea that we want Alabama and Texas A&M and Auburn, are you kidding me? If you’re asking us who we would want, we’ll take Ohio State every year, Notre Dame. Like this is a ratings bonanza.” Clemson caught an unexpected stray during Herbstreit’s remarks as he noted their TV ratings compared to some other powerhouse programs. “If you’re going to accuse us of anything, you should accuse us of wanting Ohio State, wanting Notre Dame and these big brands,” Kirk Herbstreit said. “If you knew anything about ratings, that’s who you want. You don’t want these small little Clemsons and small little southern schools when it comes to cheering for ratings. Ratings are big, massive, Big Ten brands. That’s where ratings are.” Kirk Herbstreit pushes back on the narrative that he wanted Alabama in the College Football Playoff:



