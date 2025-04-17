Goodwin talks reuniting with Venables, lessons learned from Clemson tenure

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

Wes Goodwin might have had his first news conference in Norman, Oklahoma, much sooner had Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney let him leave with Brent Venables in December 2021. Instead, he got his first major coaching opportunity from Swinney as Clemson's defensive coordinator for some up-and-down seasons from 2022-24, seeing the tenure end weeks after a Playoff loss at Texas. "I never knew how it would all shake out," Goodwin said meeting the Oklahoma media recently of potentially joining the Sooners back at the start of Venables' run. "If I hadn't gotten the opportunity at Clemson to be the coordinator, most definitely I would have loved to have joined him here. It worked out for me to take over at Clemson, and now it's worked out for me to join the program here. Can't tell you how excited and fired up I am to be here." Goodwin is back with Venables now seeking a resurgence in the SEC both for his career and the Oklahoma program. "Got so much respect for Brent and Julie (Venables) and really believe in this staff and what they're doing here and the guys in the locker room and just fired up and excited to be part of it. Can't wait to get started," Goodwin said. "Been fun to watch him (Venables) grow. He was there for ten years and no one is a better recruiter and no one is going to outwork him more. No one is a better coach of defensive football, I believe, in this country. Honored to work with him on a daily basis on that standpoint. "It's been really cool to see him as a head coach and obviously see him in our room as a defensive coordinator every day...Every day is a new challenge. I've grown tremendously in the two months that I've been here. Just from fundamental football to scheme to whatever...I've learned so much from a linebacker teaching and fundamental standpoint..It's been a great start so far and excited to continue to build this thing." Goodwin was asked about what he learned in his three seasons as defensive coordinator in Clemson, which finished as high as eighth in yards allowed (2023) and as low as 69th (2024). "We had some really cool moments winning two ACC championships out of three years and the College Football Playoffs (last season) and the Orange Bowl in my first year," said Goodwin. "You live your life under a microscope in those type positions, (and you should) always be true to yourself. Be who you are. It's already hard enough being yourself. Don't try to be someone else. So that's the biggest thing. Blocking out the outside noise and just focusing on the task at hand are probably the two main things that I took away from it. "And just keep your circle small. There's only so many people in this profession that you can truly trust. And so keep your circle small." Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

