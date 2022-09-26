CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins reportedly fired
2022 Sep 26

Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins will be officially fired later today at a board meeting, according to multiple reports, including the AJC.

He was told of the decision on Monday by school president Angel Cabrera.

Collins was a dismal 10-28 with the Yellow Jackets and 7-19 in ACC play. He never won more than THREE games in a season when he took over the job in 2019.

Georgia Tech was 1-3 this season.

He will be owed a whopping $11.37 million buyout from Georgia Tech. Not a bad way to go out.

If the Yellow Jackets could have waited until January, it would have lowered to $7.2 million. Obviously, they didn't think they could wait anymore on this trainwreck.

Associate head coach Brent Key is expected to be the new interim head coach.

Georgia Tech will also be letting go of their athletic director Todd Stansbury who had been on the job since 2016.

Arizona State, Nebraska, and now Georgia Tech have already fired their head football coaches this season.

