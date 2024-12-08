Games notes on Clemson's ACC title win over SMU

Clemson won its ninth ACC Championship Game and earned its 22nd ACC title all-time. Both are most of any ACC program. It was Clemson’s eighth title in the last 10 seasons. Clemson is 9-1 in ACC Championship Games. SMU made its first ACC Championship Game appearance. The Mustangs were the eighth different opponent to face Clemson in at least one of the Tigers’ 10 all-time ACC Championship Game appearances, joining Virginia Tech (two), North Carolina (two), Georgia Tech, Miami, Pitt, Virginia and Notre Dame. The championship contest was the first-ever meeting between SMU and Clemson on the football field. Clemson earned its seventh berth in the College Football Playoff (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024). The game-time temperature was 45 degrees. It was the coldest game-time temperature since 2015 and the fourth coldest in ACC Championship history. This was the first ACC Championship Game determined by single digits since 2016 (Clemson 42, Virginia Tech 35). It also marked the first walk-off win on the final play. Clemson’s 21 first-quarter points tied for the second most in any quarter in ACC Championship Game history (record: FSU 24 points in third quarter in 2005 vs. Virginia Tech). Cade Klubnik’s four touchdown passes tied an ACC Championship Game record, previously set by Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence in 2019 against Virginia. Klubnik was named the ACC Championship Game MVP for the second time in his career (2022). Clemson’s Bryant Wesco Jr. finished with 143 receiving yards, tied for the second most in ACC Championship Game history. His two touchdowns also is tied for the second most in champ game history. Clemson freshman Nolan Hauser’s game-winning 56-yard field goal was the longest in ACC Championship Game history (previous: 52 by Clemson’s B.T. Potter in 2022 vs. North Carolina). His previous career long was 51. Hauser converted on all three field goals, tied for the second most makes in Championship Game history. SMU QB Kevin Jennings finished with 32 completions, one shy of the Championship Game record of 33, set by Boston College’s Matt Ryan in 2007 against Virginia Tech. His 50 passing attempts was third most in champ game history and two shy of the record of 52, set by Ryan in 2007 and Virginia Tech’s Marcus Vick in 2005. Clemson was limited to 64 yards rushing, its third fewest of the season (46 vs. Georgia, 58 at Pitt). Clemson is the second team in ACC Championship Game history to not commit a penalty (Virginia Tech, 2010).