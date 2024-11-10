CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Melina Myers - USA Today Sports
Melina Myers - USA Today Sports

FSU's Mike Norvell announces major staff changes
by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Nov 10 18:32

Florida State's 2024 football season has been disastrous, sitting at a surprising 1-9 record.

In response to this performance, head coach Mike Norvell announced on Sunday the dismissal of several staff members: offensive coordinator Alex Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans.

“I appreciate the work these three men have provided over the last five years with me at Florida State,” Norvell said in a press release. “They are all great men with families who also have poured into our program. We had many great moments together here, and I have never doubted their passion for our players and for Florida State.

“Unfortunately, we have not upheld the Florida State standard with our results on the field this season. I did not make any of these decisions lightly, but I felt changes needed to be made to elevate our program back to where we all desire it to be.”

The Seminoles have two games left this season with Charleston Southern (Nov. 23) and rival Florida (Nov. 30).

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
FSU's Mike Norvell announces major staff changes
FSU's Mike Norvell announces major staff changes
Virginia Tech says thank you after Clemson leaves locker room clean
Virginia Tech says thank you after Clemson leaves locker room clean
Clemson rises up AP Top 25
Clemson rises up AP Top 25
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 25) Author
spacer TNET: FSU's Mike Norvell announces major staff changes
 TigerNet News®
spacer Re: TNET: FSU's Mike Norvell announces major staff changes
 jaxco®
spacer Re: TNET: FSU's Mike Norvell announces major staff changes
 rhpltmeg®
spacer Re: TNET: FSU's Mike Norvell announces major staff changes
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer FSU staff changes?
 Cooltig®
spacer Re: FSU staff changes?
 Ga Tyger
spacer Re: FSU staff changes?
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Not exactly the staff change FSU needs. They need to get rid of Norvell and his
 tabbyplague®
spacer Re: TNET: FSU's Mike Norvell announces major staff changes
 Tigerdug23
spacer Re: TNET: FSU's Mike Norvell announces major staff changes
 Persimmon81
spacer Re: TNET: FSU's Mike Norvell announces major staff changes
 Bravesfan102925®
spacer Re: TNET: FSU's Mike Norvell announces major staff changes
 clemvol
spacer Re: TNET: FSU's Mike Norvell announces major staff changes
 newnan®
spacer Re: TNET: FSU's Mike Norvell announces major staff changes
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Too bad Weaselman cannot fire himself.
 JKBtigerpaw
spacer I don't see how you lose with plenty of NIL and portal players
 TigerCook®
spacer Re: I don't see how you lose with plenty of NIL and portal players
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: FSU's Mike Norvell announces major staff changes
 smillsap1
spacer i see seminoleNET is still around ...***
 NIKE
spacer Re: TNET: FSU's Mike Norvell announces major staff changes
 Orange007
spacer Re: TNET: FSU's Mike Norvell announces major staff changes
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: FSU's Mike Norvell announces major staff changes
 LCTiger97
spacer Re: TNET: FSU's Mike Norvell announces major staff changes
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer A few weeks from Thanksgiving and this Seminole Snake fires coaches.
 feraltyger
spacer Re: TNET: FSU's Mike Norvell announces major staff changes
 LesterWagner1990
spacer Re: TNET: FSU's Mike Norvell announces major staff changes
 NotDaboSwinney
Read all 25 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts