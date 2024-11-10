FSU's Mike Norvell announces major staff changes

In response to this performance, head coach Mike Norvell announced on Sunday the dismissal of several staff members: offensive coordinator Alex Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans.

“I appreciate the work these three men have provided over the last five years with me at Florida State,” Norvell said in a press release. “They are all great men with families who also have poured into our program. We had many great moments together here, and I have never doubted their passion for our players and for Florida State.

“Unfortunately, we have not upheld the Florida State standard with our results on the field this season. I did not make any of these decisions lightly, but I felt changes needed to be made to elevate our program back to where we all desire it to be.”

The Seminoles have two games left this season with Charleston Southern (Nov. 23) and rival Florida (Nov. 30).