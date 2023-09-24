FSU QB Jordan Travis felt 'disrespected all day' by Clemson

It was a historic day for the Seminoles as it was their first road overtime win in school history and snapped a streak of seven straight losses to the Tigers.

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis talked to the media following the game and shared how he felt disrespected by Clemson's game plan.

“I feel like we were disrespected all day,” Travis said. “When you play one-on-one against Johnny Wilson and Keon Coleman, I feel like you have no respect for either the receivers or the quarterback. I missed a lot of throws early on against one-on-ones, and I wish I could go back and complete them, but man, we stepped up when we needed to.”

Travis threw a touchdown pass to Coleman for a massive play in overtime.

“They were disrespecting me a little bit. I don’t think they believed that I could make those throws, and I’m glad it ended like that. So glad it ended like that.”

Travis finished the contest, completing 21-of-37 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 22 yards on the ground.