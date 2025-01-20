Four Tigers ranked in Top 25 true freshmen of 2024 season

TigerNet Staff by

College Football Network assessed the Top 100 true freshmen for the 2024 college football season, where four Tigers made the Top 25 and five were on the list overall. Sammy Brown topped the group at No. 9 overall. "The top-ranked linebacker in this list, Sammy Brown was Clemson’s best defensive player for the majority of the season. The Clemson Tigers’ defense had more deficiencies this season than we’ve seen in the past, but Brown wasn’t the issue," said the outlet. "He was arguably the best player on Clemson’s defense and got better as the season progressed. He’s one of the top returning defenders in the ACC and a key building block for the next defensive coordinator." The next Tiger is also a defender with cornerback Ashton Hampton (No. 21). "He picked off two passes and didn’t allow a touchdown in coverage. He’s another building block for a young Clemson defense," said the site. Clemson's WR duo of Bryant Wesco Jr. (23) and T.J. Moore (25) are next. "Despite having better numbers than his fellow freshman receiver, Bryant Wesco was the less-heralded of the two Clemson stars. Still, his big-play ability was something the Tigers have been missing over that last few seasons and his eight-catch, 143-yard performance in the ACC Championship against SMU led the Tigers to the College Football Playoff," said College Football Network on Wesco. "T.J. Moore was best when the lights were brightest, catching nine passes for 116 yards and a touchdown against the Texas Longhorns in the first round of the College Football Playoff. Moore’s body control and route-running make him one of the best possession receivers Clemson has had in years." Nolan Hauser rounds out the Tigers on the ranking at No. 75. "A year after setting the all-time record for field goals made in a high school career, Nolan Hauser kicked for one of the county’s best teams. He had some issues early with blocks, but he was at his best down the stretch, hitting a 56-yarder to win the ACC Championship and put the Tigers in the College Football Playoff," said the outlet. Clemson faced four of the Top 10 ranked true freshmen this season with South Carolina EDGE Dylan Stewart (No. 2), Texas EDGE Colin Simmons (No. 4), Georgia safety KJ Bolden (No. 6) and Louisville RB Isaac Brown (No. 10).

