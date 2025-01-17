Four Tigers make ESPN's 2026 Top NFL draft prospects by position

Clemson's 2025 football team will be filled with talent, and that could mean next April's NFL draft will be filled with Tigers. ESPN did an early look at the Top 3 prospects by position, and it's lined with the Tigers. That starts at QB, where Cade Klubnik is in a trio with opener opponent signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier at LSU and Penn State's Drew Allar. "Klubnik showed his NFL potential in Clemson's first-round loss to Texas in the College Football Playoff, throwing for 336 yards and three touchdowns. That capped a season in which he passed for 3,636 yards, 36 touchdowns and only six interceptions with a QBR of 78.7 (11th in the FBS). The 6-2, 210-pound Klubnik doesn't have the biggest arm, but he is accurate and savvy moving in and out of the pocket," said ESPN's Matt Miller. Klubnik told another ESPN colleague recently why he decided to return and his excitement for the team. “First of all, I think I need another year to really develop and keep getting better,” Klubnik said. “I’ve got two years, really, under my belt starting and played some my freshman year. It’s that, I want to go get better, but I’m still hungry for what I know this program has. We’re gonna be bringing nine starters back on offense and probably seven or eight on defense. We’ve got a great thing coming back.” Next up is a key target of Klubnik's with Antonio Williams in the WR top draft trio. "Williams is my No. 1 returning receiver, possessing a blend of legitimate WR1 tools and production (75 catches, 904 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2024). Even though he's only 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, Williams' ability to track the ball helps him play bigger, and he has sprinter-type speed that allows him to create yards after the catch," Miller said. On the defensive side, T.J. Parker and Peter Woods make the list. "Parker will start the 2026 draft process as my No. 1 overall player after a breakout sophomore season. He had 11 sacks and six forced fumbles to anchor a talented Clemson defensive line and already has NFL-ready size at 6-3, 265 pounds," Miller said. "Woods reminds me a lot of former Clemson defensive tackle and current Raiders standout Christian Wilkins. The 6-3, 315-pound Woods is an ideal 3-technique in the NFL and has Round 1 potential. He had three sacks and 17 hurries as a sophomore this past season despite missing three games due to injury."

