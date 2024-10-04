Former Tiger stepping away from football

Wisconsin announced on Thursday that running back Chez Mellusi is no longer with the team.

“We want to let people know that Chez is going to be stepping away from the team for now and working to get his body healthy. He’s endured many injuries and has worked extremely hard to be able to play this year, but his body hasn’t responded the way he expected. We’re here to support Chez in any way we can and hope he’ll be back on the football field again one day.”

This season, his sixth year overall, Mellusi has 56 carries for a team-high 232 yards and three touchdowns.

A team official told ESPN he is welcome to return later in the season if he chooses.

Mellusi has totaled 2,254 rushing yards with 20 touchdowns over his career, adding two receiving scores.

His best season at Wisconsin was 815 rushing yards in 2021 before tearing his ACL against Rutgers. He also broke a bone in his arm in 2022 and broke his leg and ankle last season.

He started his career at Clemson with 427 rushing yards, six touchdowns on 71 carries, five catches for 38 yards, and a receiving touchdown in 169 career snaps over 21 games (2019-2020 seasons).