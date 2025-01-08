Former Clemson WR signs with SEC school

Stellato has signed with the Kentucky Wildcats, per multiple reports. West Virginia and Michigan were other reported finalists.

Stellato caught 25 catches for 264 yards and a touchdown over nine games (five starts) this season, which ended early with a hand injury.

He entered 2024 having caught 40 passes for 336 yards and a touchdown in 603 snaps over 14 games (six starts).

Stellato said he was entering the transfer portal on December 3.

"First and foremost, I want to express my deepest gratitude to Clemson University, the coaching staff, my teammates and the entire Clemson community for their unwavering support during my time here," Stellato said in a social media statement then. "Being a part of this program has been an incredible honor, and I will forever cherish the memories, lessons and relationships I've built here.

"After much thought, prayer and discussions with my family, I have decided to enter my name into the Transfer Portal. This decision was not made lightly, but it's what's best for my future and it's time to take the next step in my journey.

"I'm excited about what lies ahead and will forever hold Clemson close to my heart. Thank you for everything. I will be entering the portal with 2 years of eligibility remaining."

Stellato was the last Clemson transfer portal entry without a new school set.