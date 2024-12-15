Former Clemson WR commits to Big 12 school

Former Clemson WR Noble Johnson commits to Big 12 school

TigerNet Staff by

Former Clemson wide receiver Noble Johnson is headed to the desert. Johnson announced a commitment to the Big 12 champ Arizona State Sun Devils on Sunday. He had three catches for 16 yards this season and was listed as third-team for the ACC Championship Game. Clemson and Arizona State would meet in Atlanta on Jan. 1 if the Tigers upset 5-seed Texas on Saturday. Noble Johnson Clemson bio Entered 2024 having appeared in four games with 13 offensive snaps during his redshirt campaign. 2024: Recorded first career reception on a five-yard pass from Christopher Vizzina against Appalachian State … caught a six-yard pass at Wake Forest … added a five-yard reception vs. The Citadel. 2023: Played 13 offensive snaps over four games while redshirting … made collegiate debut vs. Charleston Southern. Before Clemson: Helped Rockwall to a 10-2 record in 2022 … finished prep career with 101 receptions for 1,739 yards (17.2 avg.) and 14 touchdowns over 26 games … added 22 career kickoff returns for 510 yards, a 23.2-yard average … finished his senior season with 51 catches for 865 yards and six scores and 11 kickoff returns for 203 yards … posted 15 catches for 164 yards and three scores against Royce City … had seven catches for 163 yards and two scores against South Grand Prairie … recorded four 100-yard receiving games … notched 49 catches for 875 and eight touchdowns in 2021 … had career-high 241 receiving yards on 11 catches against Lake Travis … had eight catches for 199 yards and two scores against Jesuit in 2021 season opener … wore No. 3 for coach Trey Brooks at Rockwell High … invited to All-America Classic in Orlando … ranked by Rivals as the nation’s No. 244 overall player … listed No. 280 overall by On3 … listed as No. 304 player in the nation by PrepStar, which also listed him as a four-star prospect … ranked as the No. 22 overall player in Texas by The Dallas Morning News. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayes Fawcett (@hayesfawcett3)

