Former Clemson WR commits to Big 12 school

Noble Johnson is headed to Arizona State.
Former Clemson WR Noble Johnson commits to Big 12 school
by - 2024 Dec 15 14:16

Former Clemson wide receiver Noble Johnson is headed to the desert.

Johnson announced a commitment to the Big 12 champ Arizona State Sun Devils on Sunday.

He had three catches for 16 yards this season and was listed as third-team for the ACC Championship Game.

Clemson and Arizona State would meet in Atlanta on Jan. 1 if the Tigers upset 5-seed Texas on Saturday.

Noble Johnson Clemson bio

Entered 2024 having appeared in four games with 13 offensive snaps during his redshirt campaign.

2024: Recorded first career reception on a five-yard pass from Christopher Vizzina against Appalachian State … caught a six-yard pass at Wake Forest … added a five-yard reception vs. The Citadel.

2023: Played 13 offensive snaps over four games while redshirting … made collegiate debut vs. Charleston Southern.

Before Clemson: Helped Rockwall to a 10-2 record in 2022 … finished prep career with 101 receptions for 1,739 yards (17.2 avg.) and 14 touchdowns over 26 games … added 22 career kickoff returns for 510 yards, a 23.2-yard average … finished his senior season with 51 catches for 865 yards and six scores and 11 kickoff returns for 203 yards … posted 15 catches for 164 yards and three scores against Royce City … had seven catches for 163 yards and two scores against South Grand Prairie … recorded four 100-yard receiving games … notched 49 catches for 875 and eight touchdowns in 2021 … had career-high 241 receiving yards on 11 catches against Lake Travis … had eight catches for 199 yards and two scores against Jesuit in 2021 season opener … wore No. 3 for coach Trey Brooks at Rockwell High … invited to All-America Classic in Orlando … ranked by Rivals as the nation’s No. 244 overall player … listed No. 280 overall by On3 … listed as No. 304 player in the nation by PrepStar, which also listed him as a four-star prospect … ranked as the No. 22 overall player in Texas by The Dallas Morning News.

