Former Clemson standout passes away

CU Athletic Communications by

On Friday, Clemson University announced the passing of former Clemson Football player Johnny Boyette, who had served as special project manager and emeritus director of the Clemson’s Office of Land and Capital Asset Stewardship. A three-year letterman, Boyette was a team captain under Frank Howard and was a first-team All-ACC tackle in 1965. He was a two-time professional draft pick, earning selections from the Buffalo Bills in the AFL Draft and the Cleveland Browns in the NFL Draft. Clemson’s announcement, memorial service information and a link to his full obituary is included below. Clemson University mourns the death of John V. Boyette Jr., special project manager and emeritus director of the Office of Land and Capital Asset Stewardship. “John always had the University’s best interest at the forefront, and his guidance and leadership of real estate initiatives were instrumental in the growth of the University’s real estate portfolio,” said Laura Stoner, associate vice president for real estate strategy and operations. “His engagement in the development of the CU-ICAR campus in Greenville, the acquisition of Greenville ONE and the development of the Clemson University Restoration Institute in North Charleston are just a few of the real estate initiatives he helped lead. He was an amazing mentor and friend and will be missed by all those who were fortunate enough to have had the opportunity to know him and work with him.” Boyette graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering from Clemson in 1965, serving as co-captain of the football team and earning AP First Team All Atlantic Coast Conference honors his senior year. A fifth-round draft pick of the Buffalo Bills, Boyette pursued a career in engineering. After a distinguished career in the private sector, Boyette returned home to Clemson on December 4, 2004, to serve as the director of the Office of Land and Capital Asset Stewardship. He served as emeritus director of the office upon retiring in 2015 and worked as a special project manager. Counseling services are available to faculty and staff through ComPsych, the University’s Employee Assistance Program provider, at 866-365-0813. His obituary is available online. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2025, at 2 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Downtown Chapel in Greenville, S.C. The Boyette family will receive friends in the funeral home immediately following the service until 4:30 p.m.