Former Clemson QB hired as new head coach at FIU

According to multiple reports, including ESPN, former Clemson quarterback and Duke assistant coach Willie Simmons is set to become the next head coach at FIU.

Simmons will reportedly sign a four-year deal with the program.

FIU parted ways with Mike MacIntyre on Sunday after he posted a 12-24 record over three seasons.

Simmons, who played quarterback at Clemson, now has the opportunity to lead his own program again. He led Florida A&M to an impressive 45-13 record from 2018 to 2023.

His first head coaching gig was at Prairie View A&M.