Former Clemson QB to try out for WWE

ESPN reports that Bryant will be one of 50 competitors vying for a WWE role leading up to Wrestlemania this week.

Per ESPN, there are 37 schools and 13 different sports being represented in the WWE tryout, also including former Baylor standout Mark Vital, former Oregon State linebacker Kyrei Fisher-Morris, former Utah offensive lineman Bamidele Olaseni and former Kansas and Ohio State offensive lineman Kevin Feder.

Bryant played football last in the Fan-Controlled Football league last year and earned MVP honors.

Bryant was a finalist for the 2017 Manning Award with 2,802 passing yards and 13 touchdowns to eight inteceptions in Clemson's run to a Playoff appearance. He also rushed for 665 yards and 11 scores that campaign.

He was replaced by Trevor Lawrence in the first quarter of the 2018 season before entering the transfer portal midseason. He ended up at Missouri to finish his career.

Bryant went undrafted in the NFL, signed in the CFL but didn't play and did see some action with the Bismarck Bucks of the Indoor Football League.