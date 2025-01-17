Former Clemson offensive coordinator steps away from Texas State

Former Clemson offensive coordinator Chad Morris steps away from Texas State

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Former Clemson coordinator Chad Morris announced Friday that he is stepping away from his pass coordinator/receivers coach job at Texas State to watch his son Chandler play his final season of college football at Virginia. "It has been an honor being a part of Texas State University and its football program. I am extremely grateful to Coach Kinne, AD Don Coryell, and President Damphousse for allowing me the opportunity to coach, mentor, and pour into the lives of so many of our players. Thank you to our coaches and support staff," Morris posted on social media. "I am epically grateful to ClubDub, ya'll were always the bright spot to my day. I thank you all for accepting me and showing up every day with a grateful attitude. The world has takers...always find a way to be a giver. I look forward to watching your future success both on and off the field. "Thank you to our fans, donors, and former players for your passion and support. "Coaching is a passion that I have enjoyed for 32 years. This next year, Paula and I are going to enjoy watching Chandler play his final year of College Football. I look forward to many more years on the sidelines, but for this upcoming season, I am going to enjoy being in the stands."

