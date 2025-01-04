Former Clemson DL commits to Michigan

Former Clemson DL Tré Williams commits to Michigan

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

A former Tiger is now a Wolverine. Clemson graduate defensive lineman Tré Williams announced on social media Saturday that he will transfer to Michigan. He visited Michigan this weekend and apparently liked what he saw. In 2024, Williams had 16 tackles, including three for loss, two sacks, two fumble recoveries, and two pass deflections. During his time at Clemson, he recorded 42 tackles (10 for loss), four sacks, two pass breakups, and three fumble recoveries over 722 defensive snaps in 44 career games (four starts) from 2020-24. A former Top 150 recruit from Windsor, Connecticut, Williams earned his sociology degree in August 2024. He has one year of eligibility left. Five former scholarship Tigers, Williams, defensive back Sherrod Covil Jr. (Virginia Tech), receivers Noble Johnson (Arizona State) and Troy Stellato, and defensive end A.J. Hoffler, have recently entered the transfer portal. Williams' Clemson bio: 2024: Credited with 16 tackles (3.0 for loss), 2.0 sacks, two pass breakups and two fumble recoveries in 300 defensive snaps over 14 games (three starts) … contributed two tackles vs. No. 1 Georgia … added two tackles and a pass breakup vs. Appalachian State … made one tackle vs. NC State … recorded two tackles (one for loss) vs. Stanford … posted two tackles and a pass breakup at Florida State … collected two tackles at Wake Forest … collected his first fumble recovery of the season vs. Virginia … added another fumble recovery at Virginia Tech … made one tackle at Pitt … credited with two tackles vs. The Citadel … recorded two sacks at No. 3 Texas. 2023: Took a mid-career injury redshirt after spending most of the season recuperating from shoulder surgery … credited with one tackle (0.5 for loss) in 23 snaps over five games … made season debut at NC State … made one tackle at South Carolina. 2022: Credited with eight tackles (1.5 for loss), a sack and a fumble recovery in 142 defensive snaps over 12 games … split a tackle for loss at Georgia Tech … added a tackle vs. Furman … contributed a career-high four tackles and a sack at Boston College … recorded his first career fumble recovery vs. Miami (Fla.) … made one tackle vs. South Carolina … added another tackle in the Orange Bowl vs. No. 6 Tennessee. 2021: Battled through injuries to his foot and both shoulders to play 243 snaps over 11 games (one start) and finish the year credited with 13 tackles (4.0 for loss) and one sack … made one tackle vs. No. 5 Georgia … added a tackle for loss vs. SC State … credited with three tackles (0.5 for loss) vs. Georgia Tech … contributed a tackle at NC State … added two tackles with a half-sack vs. Boston College … notched another half-sack at Syracuse … contributed three tackles (one for loss) at No. 23 Pitt … recorded a half-sack vs. UConn, his home-state team. 2020: Played 14 snaps over two games prior to a season-ending injury … made collegiate debut at Wake Forest … contributed four tackles (one for loss) at Georgia Tech. Before Clemson: Played 2018 and 2019 seasons for Joe Casamento at St. John’s College High in Washington, D.C. … helped St. John’s College High School go 9-1 in 2018 and rank 20th in the nation (second in the Washington, D.C. area) by MaxPreps … named to the MaxPreps Junior All-American team after the 2018 season … was a MaxPreps first-team preseason All-American for 2019 … helped team to 9-1 record in 2018 and top-20 national rank as a starting defensive tackle … during early signing period, ranked as the No. 39 overall player in the nation by ESPN.com, which also listed him as the fourth-best defensive tackle and third-best player in Maryland … 247Sports ranked Williams as the 57th-best player in the nation, the seventh-best defensive tackle and third-best player in Washington, D.C. … PrepStar ranked Williams as No. 67 player in the nation, fourth-best defensive tackle and third-best player in Washington, D.C. … Rivals listed him as the No. 206 overall player in the nation, 16th-best defensive tackle and third-best player in Washington D.C area … selected to participate in the Under Armour All-America Game … committed to Clemson on Jan. 26, 2019 … recruited to Clemson by Mike Reed and Todd Bates. Personal: Born Oct. 22, 2001 … earned degree in sociology in August 2024 … completed a microinternship with Di Prizito Real Estate Group in Beverly Hills, Calif. in spring 2024 … enrolled at Clemson in June 2020. COMMITTED #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/gLnUSrzSB5 — Groovy🧘🏾‍♂️ (@_TreWilliams) January 4, 2025 BREAKING: Clemson transfer DL Tre Williams has committed to Michigan, per @Hayesfawcett3〽️https://t.co/oQNdojgNxy pic.twitter.com/BdXp8N8JKM — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal_) January 4, 2025

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now