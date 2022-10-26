ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit weighs in on Clemson's QB plan

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit weighs in on Clemson's plan with DJ Uiagalelei and Cade Klubnik

Brandon Rink

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, along with his offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter and freshman QB Cade Klubnik, were all on message Saturday that DJ Uiagalelei is the Tigers’ starting quarterback moving forward.

Uiagalelei had been a redemption story of sorts going in leading the Tigers to a 7-0 record that included two wins over top-25-ranked opponents. Saturday’s 27-21 comeback win over Syracuse looked more like his 2021 campaign struggles, however, with more turnovers (3) than completed throws of 10-plus yards (2), and Klubnik came on in the third quarter to help lead three scoring drives for the victory.

Swinney’s stated QB plan is one that ESPN analysts can see at work.

“We’ve been bragging about DJ’s improvement and weight loss and his run game, which is such an integral part of that Clemson scheme. Last week he had a setback,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit said. “They’re very fortunate to have a true freshman like Cade (Klubnik). I don’t know about you, but watching that game, it was like they’re down a few scores and it was like a spark. I know they were going to tempo and using a little more urgency, but he’s (Klubnik) a young player who hasn’t played much at all except for some mop-up duty. It does start to make you say I want to see a little bit more of him. But I want to give Dabo a lot of credit, especially DJ and the way he handled the postgame interview.

“People of course (are like) ‘What do you think? Is there a controversy?’ And he was very mature the way he handled it. So I think they have two guys who they feel good about. I think, knowing Dabo, he’s going to err on the side of seniority – the older guy, and he knows if he runs into another little hiccup, he can always go to the true freshman to get him out of it. But for now, it’s DJ’s job.”

ESPN’s Sam Acho says he wouldn’t make a change.

“No, I wouldn’t. I love the way Clemson is handling the situation, specifically Dabo,” said Acho. “There’s a reason Clemson has won 38 straight home games. It’s No. 1, really good talent, but No. 2, really good coaching. Look at what DJ said as a player, ‘I would have made the same change.’...(Klubnik) is a three-time state champion and one of the top high school recruits in college and he said, ‘This is DJ’s team.’ ‘I’m following DJ’s lead.’ So no, I would not make a change and I would keep DJU at quarterback and if there happen to be a point where you have to put a different quarterback in to win a game, then sure.

“But you do that for that game to win. Don’t put a bunch of extra pressure on a quarterback that doesn’t need it.”

ESPN’s Greg McElroy instead took to task the treatment of Clemson’s resume at 8-0.

“Well they (College Football Playoff committee) shouldn’t (change their view). I don’t understand when it all became about style points," he said. "Last time I checked, the goal is ultimately win the football game, and Clemson, albeit imperfect, won the football game – and did so I might say, against a team that was previously undefeated and also did so against a team with a minus-three turnover margin. Might as well have been minus-four because Syracuse’s turnover was late in the game. I guess I’m trying to figure out, does close now – I thought it only counted in horseshoes and hand grenades – it counts in college football too? We need style points if you win your conference and you’re undefeated? Yeah, you also got to do more? What are we doing?”

Acho doesn’t believe Clemson has anything to worry about if they continue winning.

“They’re going to pick an undefeated conference champion, i.e. that’s Clemson, over a one-loss team in the SEC or in the Big Ten that does not win their conference,” he said.