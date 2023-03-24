ESPN sees 'formidable duo' on 2023 Clemson defense

TigerNet Staff by

ESPN+ examined the stars of the freshman class and compared them to some of the past program stars at their position. The good thing for Clemson? That comparison for five-star mid-year enrollee Peter Woods is still on campus. Woods' comp is tagged as Tyler Davis and ESPN analysts Craig Haubert and Tom Luginbill see them forming a "formidable duo" in 2023. "Woods won't generate buzz simply off his measurables (6-2, 275), but much like Davis, he uses an outstanding blend of explosiveness, power and effort to disrupt and make plays," said ESPN's analysis. "One distinction: Woods enters college with a fifth star and at the same stage is a little more effective with his hands. Woods also shows similar leadership qualities that should allow his presence to be felt off the field as well as on it for Clemson. "The bar is set high for Woods, given his ranking as the No. 1 DT in the 2023 class. We are confident he will quickly work his way into the mix and be an immediate playmaker like Davis. With Davis returning in 2023, these two will have a season to play together, forming a formidable duo and allowing Woods some time to learn. Once Davis moves on, we feel a healthy Woods has the tools to exceed Davis' impact." Davis earned second-team All-America honors from FWAA and Phil Steele last season, garnering first-team All-ACC for a season with 27 tackles (9.5 for loss), 5.5 sacks a pass breakup and a fumble recovery over 495 snaps. He ranked second on the team with 15 quarterback pressures. Davis is coming off of his best-graded season by PFF's standards (82.9), leading the way among starters against the run (82.4). Woods was a 2022 MaxPreps first-team All-American and four-time state champion, finishing with 260 tackles, 72 tackles for loss and 29.5 sacks at Thompson (Al.).