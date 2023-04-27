ESPN lead NFL draft analysts agree one Tiger goes in final first round prediction

TigerNet Staff by

Just about 12 months of NFL draft projections come down to tonight's round one -- and ESPN's top analysts see at least one Tiger going on Day 1. That is defensive end Myles Murphy, who Mel Kiper Jr. has going 20th overall to Seattle ($). "Here's another match I'm sticking with from my two-round mock draft. Murphy is a complete edge defender who can hold up against the run. With Seattle taking Carter at No. 5, this means coach Pete Carroll has replenished his D-line," Kiper said. Todd McShay has Murphy going nine spots later to New Orleans ($). "The Saints were last in pass rush win rate in 2022 (28.5%) and lost Marcus Davenport in free agency. Cameron Jordan had 8.5 sacks last season, but he's turning 34 years old in July. So it's definitely time to restock the pass rush. Murphy is a big, long force off the edge who wins with his great take-off quickness," McShay said. Former Clemson defenders Murphy, Trenton Simpson and Bryan Bresee have all had first-round projections along the way and they're seeking to get the Tigers a Day 1 pick after 2022's draft broke up a run from 2019-21 with at least one Clemson first-round pick (and eight of those previous nine years from 2021-back). The Athletic's Dane Brugler agrees with the ESPN duo and doesn't have Murphy going until the last pick of the night, to Kansas City, at No. 31 ($). "When hunting pass rushers for Steve Spagnuolo’s scheme, look for big, powerful and athletic players. Murphy checks those boxes," Brugler said. Three draft-day projections from Pro Football Focus have Murphy and Bresee going Thursday, with Cris Collinsworth pegging Bresee for as high as No. 10 to Philadelphia and another one predicting Murphy as high as No. 13 to Green Bay. "Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the fan favorite here, but I just can’t see it given the Packers' history of size thresholds. Tight end will be in play, but now holding the Jets' second-round pick, Green Bay can wait to capitalize on a deep tight end class. I think it’s edge rusher or offensive line: Myles Murphy or Darnell Wright. I went Murphy in a coin flip," said PFF's Trevor Sikkema on Murphy to Green Bay. "I wanted to get fancy with this, but I think the Eagles are going to be sensible here. Bresee was a five-star recruit coming out and has the ability to take on double teams and hold up against them. When the Eagles are great, they have great offensive and defensive lines," said Collinsworth on Bresee to Philadelphia. NFL draft final first round predictions Kiper (ESPN): Myles Murphy to Seattle (No. 20) McShay (ESPN): Murphy to New Orleans (No. 29) Brugler (The Athletic): Murphy to Kansas City (No. 31) Collinsworth (PFF): Bresee to Philly (No. 10), Murphy to Philly (No. 30) Sikkema (PFF): Murphy to Green Bay (No. 13), Bresee to New Orleans (No. 29) Brad Spielberger (PFF): Murphy to New England (No. 14), Bresee to New Orleans (No. 22) NFL draft on TV Thursday - 8 p.m. on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network Friday - 7 p.m. on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network Saturday - noon on on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

