ESPN analyst Greg McElroy says Clemson should be the No. 1 preseason team. (Photo: Kirby Lee / USATODAY)
ESPN analyst on early 2025 outlook: 'Honestly, Clemson should be No. 1'
by - 2025 Jan 23 12:40

The 'Way-Too-Early' outlooks are aplenty currently, and one ESPN analyst says Clemson is being undersold.

Greg McElroy said on his Alabama morning show that the Tigers should be at the top of preseason expectations.

"Honestly, Clemson should be No. 1," McElroy said. "Based on returning production, they should be No. 1. You know me guys. We are not Clemson homers on this show by any stretch, but let's call it--based on what we know. You've got a team that made the Playoff last year. That actually played quite well against Texas..."

Clemson was last ranked No. 1 during the 2020 season, which was the Tigers' last run to the CFP semifinals.

In one of the more recent 'Too Early' looks, Sports Illustrated has Clemson at No. 6.

"For several years, it felt like the Tigers were fading away from their former dominant status. Now they might be on the way back, with more reasons for optimism than at any time in a while. They’re coming off an ACC championship game and playoff appearance; quarterback Cade Klubnik leads a nucleus of veterans who decided to stay in school (and at Clemson); Dabo Swinney swiped defensive coordinator Tom Allen from Penn State; and Old School Dabo even dipped into the transfer portal to grab three players who could make an immediate impact. Clemson definitely looks like the team to beat in the ACC again, but if the Tigers beat LSU in the season opener at home they will have a great start on an at-large playoff berth," said SI.

That paces the ACC, places in a Top 10 led by Texas, Ohio State, Penn State and Notre Dame, and has Miami at the end of it. Home opener foe LSU is No. 11, the regular-season road finale at South Carolina is No. 14, another road trip Louisville is No. 17, a home ACC title rematch SMU is No. 18 and a road rivalry renewal Georgia Tech is No. 20.

Over at USA TODAY, Clemson is No. 7.

"The defending ACC champions will be expected to repeat in 2025 and go even deeper into the playoff. The offense will be led by veteran quarterback Cade Klubnik and an up-and-coming receiver corps. But RB is a question mark after projected starter Jay Haynes tore his ACL in the ACC title game. Defensively, look for Clemson to rebound under new coordinator Tom Allen after falling to ninth in the ACC in yards allowed per play this past season. The pieces are in place for a run at the national title," said USA TODAY.

LSU is No. 6 there, South Carolina is No. 14, SMU is No. 19 and Louisville is No. 25.

