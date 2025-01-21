Early betting odds on Clemson's 2025 opener with LSU

With Ohio State taking down Notre Dame in Atlanta on Monday night, the 2024-25 season has officially ended. The next few weeks will be spent discussing the champion, and who may have a chance at taking the Buckeyes out.

It is also tradition for the football world to post "way too early" stories, including rankings and betting odds.

For Clemson, FanDuel and DraftKings have wasted no time.

Dabo Swinney will welcome LSU into Death Valley to open up the 2025 season, and the top betting sites have the home Tigers as a slight favorite.

On DraftKings, Clemson is a 1.5-point favorite against the visiting Tigers, with FanDuel giving Swinney's team more cushion with a 2.5-point edge over LSU.

That number will continue to fluctuate over the coming months, but early returns on a positive offseason as well as the home bump gives Clemson a slight advantage on the market.