EA Sports has no love for Clemson's Memorial Stadium

by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Jun 26 07:29

Clemson's Memorial Stadium, aka Death Valley, is one of the feared home venues in sports.

The Tigers' passionate fanbase makes it a rowdy place for visiting teams to play for day or night games.

Add Dabo Swinney's impressive collection of talent on the gridiron over the years, making it extremely challenging for any opponent.

In the last 10 years, the Tigers have an elite 71-4 record, with only Alabama having a higher winning percentage.

EA Sports released its ranking of the most challenging places to play in its long-awaited College Football 25 video game (available July 19) and had Memorial Stadium ranked 12th in CFB.

The Top 10 listed consisted of Texas A&M's Kyle Field, Alabama's Bryant-Denny Stadium, LSU's Tiger Stadium, Ohio State's Ohio Stadium, Georgia's Sanford Stadium, Penn State's Beaver Stadium, Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium, Oklahoma's Memorial Stadium, Florida State's Doak Campbell Stadium, and Florida's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

In case you were wondering about Clemson's in-state rival, Williams-Brice Stadium was ranked #15 on the list.

